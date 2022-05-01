14-year-old boy in custody in connection to 17-year-old brother’s murder in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A teenage boy was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the shooting death of his brother Saturday afternoon in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle at the Villas de Fontenelle apartment complex for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Jaylen Reed, had been shot two times. The teen told officers that his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran from the area, according to KPD.

The victim was taken to Howard Community Hospital and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Reed’s cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Police located the suspect approximately one mile from the scene, where he was detained without any further incident. He was transported to the Kinsey Youth Center, where he was booked in for murder, a Level 1 felony.

Neighbors said they weren’t home at the time of the shooting, but that they were shocked and saddened to learn of what happened.

“It’s definitely a big tragedy, not even an adult yet, probably still in high school,” said resident Bryce Jennings.

“It’s a tragedy to see a young life lost like that,” Dwayne Richardson added. “A young life, you know. He didn’t even get a chance to be grown. I was out of town, but you know, it’s sad to come home to. It’s getting dangerous around here.”

Police have not released details on a possible motive in the shooting.

Regardless of whatever led up to the incident, Richardson said, “it’s not worth losing a life over.”

Richardson said he worries acts of violence like this could put others in danger, like the many young children and families who live in the complex.

“A bullet ain’t got no name. You could have easily shot somebody innocent — a bystander, little kids,” he said. “We’ve got all kinds of little kids out here, you know.”

He said he hopes people think twice about the permanent consequences that could come with pulling the trigger to resolve conflicts.

“Two lives lost,” said Richardson. “It hurts everybody. It just don’t hurt the two that was involved.”

“My thoughts go out to the family, friends of those two young men,” said Jennings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or email abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers, where you will remain anonymous, at 1-800-262-TIPS.

This case is still under investigation. We will update this article as we gather more information.

