People think Pete Davidson got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian’s kids

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

People are speculating Pete Davidson has added another Kim Kardashian-related tattoo to his collection and this time it may feature an ode to her children.

Davidson, 28, was leaving Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles after performing a standup routine for Netflix is a Joke when paparazzi photographed him with, Kardashian, 41.

Immediately, fans spotted some potential new ink on Davidson's neck- a simple tattoo that read "KNSOP" or "KNSCP" (it's unclear if the fourth letter is an "O" or a "C").

People recognized the series of letters to match Kardashian and her children's initials - Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

The new ink is located on the left side of Davidson's neck where several other tattoos are, including one that references Aladdin the SNL skit which is rumoured to spark Davidson and Kardashian's romance.

People on social media reacted to the potential new tattoo with mixed feelings. On TikTok, a creator named Ashley made a video telling viewers about the new tattoo which people found endearing.

@ashiemari

I’m obsessed with Pete, and I love him with Kim! #kimkardashian #petedavidson #kimandpete



"What?! I love this," a person commented.

"Pete is such a lovely bloke," another person wrote.

Other people aren't convinced the tattoo is for Kardashian's children as the "C" looks more like an "O".

"Probably a huge reach but at the same time who knows," a person wrote on Twitter.

Davidson has more than three tattoos in ode to his girlfriend. Other notable ones include one on his clavicle that reads " my girl is a lawyer " - a reference to Kardashian's second career, and one on his chest that says Kardashian's name.

The two met years ago but reportedly became close after Kardashian hosted SNL in October 2021, they have been rumored to be dating for seven months.

Despite her boyfriend having several tattoos dedicated to her, Kardashian has publicly spoken about her disinterest in getting her own tattoos.

