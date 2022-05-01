ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for witnesses after east El Paso shooting leaves 2 in the hospital

By Rosemary Montañez
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding witnesses after a double shooting in east El Paso.

The shooting happened Saturday around 1 a.m.

According to police, 24-year-old Jose Portillo and 24-year-old Carlos Moreno were both shot in the parking lot of 1441 N. Zaragoza.

Police said both victims had just left the Mi Bar after an altercation with a male suspect. The suspect shot both victims and fled after being confronted by a security guard who was working at the venue.

Portillo and Moreno were taken to Del Sol Medical Center. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting should call 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS.

