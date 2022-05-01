ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPQhi_0fPkPGye00
Italy Virus Outbreak People gather at a bar in Rome, Sunday May 1, 2022. Face masks, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, are no longer required in supermarkets, bars, restaurants, shops and most workplaces throughout Italy, but remain mandatory on public transport, planes, trains and ships, theatres, cinemas, concert halls and for indoor sporting events. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)

ROME — (AP) — Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe's peak summer tourist season.

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

Under a decree passed by Italy's health ministry, the country did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes.

Some indoor mask mandates also ended, including inside supermarkets, workplaces and stores. Masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care and eldercare facilities.

“It was needed,” said Claudio Civitelli, a Rome resident who was having his morning coffee at a bar near the Trevi Fountain. Until Sunday, patrons had to wear a mask to enter bars and restaurants, though they could remove them to eat and drink. “We have waited more than two years.”

At a nearby table, Andrea Bichler, an Italian tourist from Trentino Alto-Adige, sat with similarly maskless friends.

“It’s much better,” Bichler said. “Let’s say it’s a return to life, a free life.”

Public health officials say masks still remain highly recommended for all indoor activities, and private companies can still require them.

As of Sunday, visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated and user-unfriendly online form required at airport check-in.

Even with the restrictions increasingly going by the wayside, public health officials urged prudence and stressed that the pandemic was still not over. Italy is reporting 699 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and is recording more than 100 deaths per day, with a total confirmed death toll at 163,500. But hospital capacity remains stable and under the critical threshold.

Given the virus is still circulating, "we should keep up the vaccine campaign, including boosters, and keep up behavior inspired by prudence: wearing masks indoors or in crowded places or wherever there's a risk of contagion,” said Dr. Giovanni Rezza, in charge of prevention at the health ministry.

Italy was the epicenter of Europe's outbreak when it recorded the first locally transmitted case on Feb. 21, 2020. The government imposed one of the harshest lockdowns and production shutdowns in the West during the first wave of the virus, and maintained more stringent restrictions than many of its neighbors in subsequent waves.

___

Francesco Sportelli contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Covid#Ap#Italian#Maskless
Architectural Digest

The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

This truth is undeniable: Mexico is always a good idea. And the resorts in Mexico are equally enticing. With so many distinctive cultures, styles, cuisines, and beliefs, the United States’ southern neighbor is gloriously diverse and endlessly exciting. That even applies to a narrower zone: mainland Mexico’s long Pacific Coast. There, destinations such as Careyes are the epitome of imaginations running wild to build—over half a century—one of the most original and vibrant beach communities in the world. Elsewhere, recognizable luxury brands have created resorts that turn fantasy into reality. Here, the seven most spectacular resorts in Mexico stretching up and down the Pacific coast, with views for days, not to mention, at certain times, sea turtles and humpback whales.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

American Tourists Tried to Take an Unexploded Shell Out of Israel as a Souvenir

An American family sparked panic in an Israeli airport after they tried to get an unexploded artillery shell through security. Footage from Ben Gurion Airport shows terrified travellers scrambling for safety, while others ducked under chairs and tables for cover. One man is believed to have been injured after jumping on a luggage conveyor belt and falling.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Switzerland has announced it will drop its remaining Covid travel restrictions on 2 May, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not the usual big hitters for spring travellers - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a staycation,...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

19 Los Cabos All-inclusive Resorts for a Sunny, Stress-free Getaway

A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.
DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Thrillist

Thailand Dropped Its COVID Testing Entry Requirements for Tourists

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy