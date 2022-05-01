ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFR7w_0fPkLrlf00
Virus Outbreak NYC Streets FILE - People walk through an area where restaurants operate outdoor spaces for dining that spread onto sidewalks and streets as part of continued COVID-19 economic impact mitigation efforts, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in New York. As New York City forges ahead with its recovery, the pandemic is leaving lasting imprints, especially on city roadways: less room for cars and more space for people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged New York City, virus-wary denizens locked out of indoor public places poured into the streets, sidewalks and parks. They dined with friends in outdoor sheds hastily erected by restaurants, and went to health classes, concerts and even therapy sessions on streets closed to traffic.

Now as the city continues on its path of recovery, the pandemic could be leaving a lasting imprint on how the city uses its roadways: More space for people and less room for cars.

Even though indoor dining has resumed in the city — no masks or vaccine cards required — outdoor dining decks, set up in former parking lanes, have never been more plentiful.

Meanwhile, the city is expanding its Open Streets program, which closes roadways to vehicles and opens them to pedestrians.

The expansion of the program — originally conceived as a way to give New Yorkers more space to exercise — is partly intended to increase foot traffic along struggling business corridors and give lower-income neighborhoods similar opportunities as higher-profile and wealthier enclaves.

“There have been a lot of closings of things during COVID. There are sections of blocks where there’s lots and lots of empty storefronts, and that’s depressing,” said Maura Harway, who lives in Manhattan's Upper West Side. “So anything that brings people back and helps the businesses and helps the neighborhood to feel alive and lively.”

New York's streets — once places where kids played stickball — were turned over nearly completely to vehicles in the automobile age, except for the occasional summer street fair.

But for years, some city leaders have sought to “reinvent and repurpose the use of our streets,” said the city’s transportation commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez, who wants more neighborhood promenades for outdoor gatherings or give safe spaces where parents can teach children how to roller blade, toss a ball or ride a bike.

“The message to all New Yorkers is that our space is their space — that our streets don’t belong to car owners only,” said the commissioner, who oversees both the Open Restaurants and Open Streets programs.

That rethinking began before the pandemic. Two decades ago, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg oversaw a major expansion of bike lanes and allowed bike rental stations to be set up on city streets. He championed pedestrian plazas like those in Herald Square and Times Square to keep cars out of pedestrian-heavy corridors. And his administration extended waterfront greenways and parks, especially in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio followed his predecessor's lead and put more measures in place to control and slow vehicular traffic. He also pushed, like Bloomberg, for a system that would charge tolls to drive in a large swath of Manhattan.

Spurred by a traffic accident that killed a 15-year-old girl in the first days of his tenure, the current mayor, Eric Adams, vowed to continue “recapturing space for pedestrians.”

Among the legacies of the pandemic could be the remaking of the city’s food culture by permanently expanding it from the confines of indoor dining to eating en plein air, giving curbsides a bit of Parisian flair.

Before the pandemic, 1,200 establishments had permits to set up tables and chairs on sidewalks. But under the pandemic era’s emergency Open Restaurants program, more than 12,000 eateries and bars got permission to extend service into the streets.

New York City officials and restaurateurs alike say that the outdoor dining shacks helped lure diners back to restaurant tables and helped save the jobs of more than 100,000 workers.

Carmen Ortiz, who manages Il Violino, an Italian restaurant in the Upper West Side, is counting on the city’s efforts to boost pedestrian traffic to generate more customers after many months of hardship for restaurateurs and their employees.

Ortiz recently returned from a trip to Italy, where she saw lots of folks dining in the sunlight.

“But most of those dining outdoors, they were eating in the sidewalks,” she said. “I didn’t really notice that they were like in the middle of the street like here.”

For now, the city’s reimagining of outdoor dining remains in flux because of legal challenges by some community activists and residents who balk at the loss of parking spaces — at least 8,500 spaces in a city where real estate has always been a valuable commodity, whether it be for cars or otherwise.

Critics say the sheds attracted vermin and too many noisy patrons deep into the night — perhaps a sign of recovery for some but an annoyance for others.

“We now have the restaurants on the streets and on the sidewalks,” said Judith Burnett, whose apartment windows face Columbus Avenue, in an area lined with restaurants and again will soon be closed to traffic on Sundays.

While she called the initial move to help restaurants a “brilliant way to help people save their businesses,” she’s now ambivalent if things should stay that way. She doesn’t want traffic permanently slowed, including the buses she rides.

“It tangled up so much traffic,” Burnett said.

City officials say they took those complaints into account when developing new standards.

“Out of all the doom and gloom from the pandemic, one of the bright spots is that it allowed us to reimagine our relationship with the public space — and that’s everything from open restaurants to open streets,” said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, the trade group for pubs and eateries.

He called outdoor dining a “natural progression,” accelerated by necessity and allow New Yorkers to “enjoy the city in a way they may not have prior to the pandemic.”

Harway, the Upper West Side resident, also called it progress.

“I never particularly liked to eat on the street in New York before the pandemic. It seemed noisy or dirty,” she said. “With everybody eating outdoors at all the restaurants now, it’s become more integrated into the life of the city — maybe that’s what it’s like in Paris or Madrid.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: New York a hot spot for rising COVID-19 infections

NEW YORK -- New York state is now a hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases from a variant called BA.2.12.1.The state is home to 37 out of the 54 U.S. counties the Centers for Disease Control says have high levels of community transmission."We should be preparing right now for a potential surge this summer across the southern United States, because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021," former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "We have to make it very clear to the American people that your protection against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Madrid, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WSB Radio

Met Gala red-carpet proposal: Watch NYC culture commissioner say ‘Yes’

NEW YORK — The Met Gala can be full of surprises, and having your significant other drop to one knee and pop the question most certainly qualifies. New York City culture commissioner Laurie Cumbo began her stroll down the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with no inkling that former state Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa had a special interlude planned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Ortiz
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#En Plein Air#New Yorkers#Covid
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
WSB Radio

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others raced to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Daily News

Man fatally shot behind wheel of Mercedes on Upper West Side

A man was fatally shot behind the wheel of a Mercedes on the Upper West Side Sunday. The victim got into a quarrel with his killer on W. 102 St. near Amsterdam Ave. about 12:15 p.m., cops said. The shooter pulled out a gun and fired off one shot, striking the victim in the head, police said. The gunman took off — leaving the mortally wounded victim to die inside the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 he ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
WSB Radio

New Mexico wildfire prompts call for US disaster declaration

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WSB Radio

Norman Mineta, transportation secretary in 9/11 era, dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Norman Mineta, who broke racial barriers for Asian Americans serving in high-profile government posts and ordered commercial flights grounded after the 9/11 terror attacks as the nation's federal transportation secretary, died Tuesday. He was 90. John Flaherty, Mineta’s former chief of staff, said...
EDGEWATER, MD
PIX11

NYC raises COVID risk alert level amid uptick in cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s “COVID alert level” rose from “low” to “medium” on Monday amid an uptick in cases around the five boroughs, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced. “Cases have now surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs. As a practical matter, what this means for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy