Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon separate after 39 years, stay legally married

Actor Dan Aykroyd and his wife, Donna Dixon, are separating after 39 years of marriage, the couple said.

The “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star, 69, said that he and Dixon will remain legally married and will continue to share a “loving friendship,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

People was the first outlet to report the separation, which was announced on the couple’s 39th anniversary.

“After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths,” the couple told People in a joint statement. “We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners.

“This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Aykroyd and Dixon, 64, were married on April 29, 1983, after they met that year on the set of the film “Doctor Detroit,” People reported. They later appeared together in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983), “Spies Like Us” (1985), “The Couch Trip” (1988) and “Exit to Eden” (1994).

The couple have three daughters together, including singer-songwriter Vera Sola (born Danielle Aykroyd), 32, Entertainment Weekly reported. Their other daughters are Belle, 28, and Stella, 24, People reported.

“You gotta find the right person -- look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,” Aykroyd told the Tampa Bay Times in a 2014 interview. “She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Aykroyd was previously engaged to the late Carrie Fisher after proposing to her on the set of “The Blues Brothers” in 1979, according to Entertainment Weekly.

