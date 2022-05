Carson Fulmer was added to the Dodgers roster to replace Mitch White this past Saturday. Unfortunately for Fulmer, his time in the Dodgers bullpen did not last long. Yesterday, the Dodgers designated the right-handed pitcher for assignment as part of their roster moves to get down to 26 players on their big league roster. Major League Baseball allowed teams to carry 28 players until May 1st due to the shortened spring training.

