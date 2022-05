For much of the regular season, the Boston Bruins toggled back and forth between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as the team’s starting netminders. But on the eve of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced it will be Ullmark who will get the nod in between the pipes for Boston in Game 1 of its first-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO