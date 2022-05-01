ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Workers at the Starbucks on Astor Place vote to unionize

By Grieve
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starbucks on Astor Place became the second NYC outpost to unionize, according to press reports and several media advisories. The workers voted Friday in favor of a union by an 11-2 count. The Reserve Roastery in...

