Why Kopech actually liked playing in awful weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first thing Tony La Russa did when coming into the visiting manager’s office at Wrigley Field following the White Sox’ 3-1 win over the Cubs was put his hands to his mouth and blow some warm air into them. It wasn’t quite a Top-Five Worst Game Ever Experienced for La Russa, since, well, he’s been a part of a whole lot of games, but it was in the Top 10 for sure.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO