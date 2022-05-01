Knife-wielding man dead after being shot by Gwinnett County police Saturday night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Saturday night at a home on Oak Hampton Way near Duluth.

The GBI say Jonathan Daniel Laubscher’s mother called 911 around 7:30 p.m. and told them her son had a knife and was threatening her.

They say when officers arrived, Laubscher still had the knife and began moving towards them. Instead of dropping the knife like he had been commanded to, Laubscher lunged at the officers.

The officer being lunged at then shot Laubscher. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI says they will report their findings to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 770-513-5300. If tipsters want to remain anonymous, they can contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go the Crime Stoppers website. Tips to crime stoppers that lead to an arrest or indictment are eligible to possibly receive a cash reward for their information.

No officers were injured in this incident.

