A man I never met had a profound effect on my early life. Indeed, I could not have met him since his 200th birthday was this past Tuesday. There are millions of others whose lives he has touched and continue to touch all over the country. His name is Frederick Law Olmsted, and along with a colleague, Calvert Vaux, he designed Central Park in the late 1850s. He went on to design many other parks and public spaces, but Central Park was his first.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO