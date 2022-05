On Monday, April 18, the Board of Trustees of the Village of Port Jefferson gathered for an afternoon business meeting. Mayor Margot Garant announced the withdrawal of a scheduled public hearing regarding the revocation of the operating license of the Curry Club at SaGhar. The mayor cited a recent development between the village and the proprietor, mentioning that the two parties have come to terms.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO