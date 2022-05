Liverpool climbed off the floor to reach their 10th European Cup final with a comeback that Jurgen Klopp insisted had shades of Barcelona. Klopp's side will line-up against Real Madrid or Manchester City on May 28 after a 3-2 win in Villarreal gave them a 5-2 aggregate success. It is the first time they had won away leg in the semi-finals since 1985 and they did so thanks to goals from Fabinho, substitute Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO