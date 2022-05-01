ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader: Most Italian Restaurants in Denver Tied for the Worst

By Westword Staff
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's...

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. His newly built Zeppelin Station burger stand has already established itself as a front-runner in the "best new burger" category. It's almost mastered the classic double cheeseburger, employing Lombardi Brothers Meats' 80/20 grind, Blue Point buns, and a mustardy special sauce.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

A top Denver chef takes over Front Room Pizza (and brings back the salad bar)

Denver Chef Alex Seidel opens Roca's Pizza & Pasta in the former Front Room Pizza location.Alex Hearn. (Lakewood, Colo.) Front Room Pizza was a Lakewood institution — the kind of strip mall pizzeria anchored by a salad bar with little league team photos hanging on the wall. After 35 years in business in the Green Mountain neighborhood in January, Front Room said farewell, citing a familiar script: labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs.
DENVER, CO
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Axios Charlotte

First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner

Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Denver

Young Colorado Motel Owner Pushes Through Pandemic, Offers Advice To Hospitality Students

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Anita Kudasik had grown up around the hospitality business; her parents owned a hotel in Salida and her family lived on site. It was all she knew for several years of her life. Once she decided on a college, she thought she wanted out. (credit: CBS) “Originally I wanted nothing to do with hospitality, I was like ‘Heck no!'” Kudasik said, laughing in one of her own motel rooms on a recent afternoon. She now runs the American Classic Inn off of one of the main streets of Salida, but it didn’t happen overnight. First she decided to transfer to...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Welton Street Cafe Opens Take-Out Only Location While The Search Continues For Something Permanent

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lives Of Shooting Victims Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Maldonado Celebrated At MSU

(CBS4) — At Tivoli Turnhalle in Denver, family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of two women who were gunned down at the end of last year. (credit: CBS) Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Maldonado were among five people killed during an hour-long shooting spree between Denver and Lakewood in December 2021. Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy, was injured in the shooting. Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado (credit: Maldonado family) (credit: CBS) The memorial service had dancing and music from Chicano heritage students at MSU. They worked with the families for months, hoping the service would offer a chance for the community to heal. “Our students were very heartbroken,” Dr. Renee Fajardo said. “They wanted to provide a healing space for both of these families and people they have worked with for many, many years to come together and celebrate the lives of these two women that they personally know. There is also work underway to preserve the murals painted by Alicia Cardenas around Denver. RELATED: ‘This World Is Just So Cruel’: Family Gathers To Honor Alyssa & Jimmy Maldonado 6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night. 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar. The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued...
LAMAR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' big beetle is being reborn

The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer. For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115. Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO

