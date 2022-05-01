ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Man Connects With Hockey, Overcomes Addiction, Gives Others A Second Chance

By Shayla Reaves
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For years, Marcel Hofker dreamed of attending college and playing the sport he loved. The married father and business owner grew up in St. Paul, with hockey providing connection, structure and community.

“I grew up in the suburbs as a Black and white person, you know, a mixed person, and instantly discovered I was different,” Hofker said. “I went by Marc because Marcel was too different. But hockey is what people do in North St. Paul, what people did in North St. Paul. So I played hockey and I loved hockey. It made me on equal footing with everybody else for that hour or two hours.”

Hofker said his passion for hockey continued to grow, ultimately playing for Mahtomedi during his sophomore year of high school. An injury would later turn his college dream upside down.

“I missed my junior year. That’s when I discovered marijuana, painkillers, because they gave me a bunch of those,” Hofker said of his medical care. “I lost the structure of my sport, the locker room all that. Losing hockey was everything. My goal was college and further, that was my only plan. To lose your only plan, you’re just floating. You look for something to fill that hole.”

Marcel Hofker (credit: CBS)

Hofker spent years struggling with addiction, both using and selling drugs. Efforts to change course came with challenges.

“I’d been to treatment nine to 10 times. I got sober and I maintained for about three years,” Hofker said. “I made a mistake that I see a lot of people do. I worked like three doubles a week. I was doing 65 hours a week. My recovery community got put to the wayside. My life became work and within three years I started to relapse.”

After numerous trips to jail, he received his first felony charge for first-degree sales in 2013. A judge sentenced Hofker to 58 months in prison, but he only served 10 months because of a prison bootcamp program. He said acceptance into the Challenge Incarceration Program would change his life.

“It helped me think before I spoke. I always just shot off the cuff. Having tom ‘Sir, permission to speak, sirm’ and then be quiet until you’re told you can – or not be told you can— that discipline is very powerful,” Hofker said. “Instant accountability for everything you do. One of their big mottos was if you make a mistake, pick up and move on. Don’t dwell on it. I’ve really put that into practice in my life.”

In 2020, Hofker completed all parole obligations. Since his release from prison, he has gotten married, expanded his family, re-built relationships and purchased his first home. He also launched Celo Staffing Services, now known as Strive Staffing.

“When I started it was me and a notepad, a lot of notepads,” Hofker said. “Since then, this year, we’ve grown to a staff of six. I’m paying real salaries. It’s amazing. I believe it’s a blessed endeavor. I keep having the doors open.”

The types of jobs available through Strive Staffing include stadium cleaners and banquet servers for large events. The company is also getting into union work and manufacturing.

Hofker has been able to provide second chances for others.

“I’ve been able to hire almost 800 people in the last five years,” Hofker said. “Some people go and then they come back and I give them another chance. They go and come back. My goal is to be there when they finally get it.”

Eric Demay understands the value of opportunity.

“That he gave me the opportunity to work, and just having a chance, is what I have gratitude for,” Demay said. “When I was going through recovery myself, through alcoholism, I met him. I began working with him and just kind of went from there.”

Demay now serves as manager of operations for Strive Staffing and recently added a new title, landlord. He said he purchased a duplex and shared a message for others starting over.

“Starting over when you’re older can be very scary,” Demay said. “I did have a house, two cars and a white picket fence. After losing everything and starting with absolutely nothing – almost homeless — to what I have now is possible.”

More than 20 years after playing hockey for Tartan his senior year, Hofker reconnected with the sport he always loved.

“I started playing hockey with a group called Recovery Community Hockey. It’s a whole group of guys in recovery, and we go out and play hockey every week. It’s amazing,” Hofker said. “It’s something that was everything, so to finally have that back and to enjoy it and have fun out there is pretty amazing.”

When asked about the value of his current path, Hofker delivered these words.

“Drug money is empty. You spend it just as fast as you can get it. It’s almost like you don’t want it,” Hofker said. “Now, I’m doing things that are fulfilling. The side effect is that I get to make an income. I’m grateful that I get to do what I do. I’m grateful that people would even want to work for me. Strive doesn’t exist without the people that work for it.”

Hofker described his vision for the next five years.

“I want to see Strive nationwide. I want to see us pushing for higher union membership. I want to see us really coming in and giving staffing, temping, a different look. I think it should be more based on placements with purpose, inclusive opportunity. [It’s] more than just numbers,” Hofker said. “I don’t like to put people in places where they’re not going to grow. We deal with a lot of people in recovery, people that are justice-involved, [people] that are turning their lives around. Put them in the right place where they can be successful in that position. [In] five years, we’re going to spread that message.”

To learn more about Strive Staffing, click here. For more information on Recovery Community Hockey click here.

CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KX News

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot […]
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Unable To Return Home, Ukrainian High Schooler Hoping For A Future In Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The war in Ukraine is hitting close to home for a Minnesota student. Sixteen-year-old Dasha Shyroka is from Ukraine, but she is spending her junior year at Alexandria High School as part of a scholarship program. She was supposed to return home next month but her future is now uncertain. “I didn’t choose Minnesota, but I got in Minnesota and it’s real fun,” Dasha said. For Dasha, a year studying overseas hasn’t disappointed. She’s made the honor roll while also making friends. But Dasha never thought her time here would be interrupted by war back home. “In February, I just woke...
MINNESOTA STATE
