Calijah Kancey and Brandon Hill Re-Affirm Their Commitment To Pitt Football

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels, ending his recruitment after picking up a total of 15 offers. McConnell picked the Tar Heels over programs like Arkansas, Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, NC State, Ole Miss and Pitt among others. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound McConnell is ranked No. 432 overall, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He now joins quarterback Tad Hudson as the two commits in 2023 for the Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/b1QZQBtKCb — Nolan McConnell (@_NolanMcConnell) May 3, 2022 The Virginia native was considered a slight lean to UVA by the 247Sports crystal ball at one point but Brown and his staff have once again gone into the state and landed a recruit. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO