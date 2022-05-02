St. Jude Memorial March honors nearly 600 fallen Chicago police officers

A powerful ceremony returned to Gold Star Memorial Park Sunday as thousands marched in honor of fallen Chicago police officers.

"Finally, were able to be together in person to remember all of the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The names of nearly 600 fallen CPD officers are listed at the Gold Star Memorial -- officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

It brings a powerful connection for officers and their loved ones, and that unity was alive and well at Sunday's service.

"It was great because for two years, everybody forgets what this is all about. So actually coming back and marching and seeing all the officers, there's a sense of pride here, which is Chicago Police Department," said Migdalia Bulnes, deputy chief of recruitment and retention for the Chicago Police Department.

"We'll never forget, we've always said that. But we're always there for them, so whatever they do, whatever we need to -- we're there for them," Bulnes said.

The annual ceremony also kicked off National Police Memorial Month as some of CPD's leadership will head to D.C. in two weeks for other ceremonial events.

Services like this remind these officers of the overwhelming support they have in the community. Hundreds of people showed that by lining up along the streets during the march in the 90th year of this tradition.

"We come back, and then you can feel the love and the respect that we have at Chicago police officers," Bulnes said.