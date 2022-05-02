ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

St. Jude Memorial March honors nearly 600 fallen Chicago police officers

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94Le_0fPk7LLw00

A powerful ceremony returned to Gold Star Memorial Park Sunday as thousands marched in honor of fallen Chicago police officers.

"Finally, were able to be together in person to remember all of the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The names of nearly 600 fallen CPD officers are listed at the Gold Star Memorial -- officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

It brings a powerful connection for officers and their loved ones, and that unity was alive and well at Sunday's service.

SEE ALSO | Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers at memorial near Soldier Field

"It was great because for two years, everybody forgets what this is all about. So actually coming back and marching and seeing all the officers, there's a sense of pride here, which is Chicago Police Department," said Migdalia Bulnes, deputy chief of recruitment and retention for the Chicago Police Department.

The procession lasted for roughly 30 minutes as officers stood alongside the mother of Ella French, the young officer killed in the line of duty last August.

"We'll never forget, we've always said that. But we're always there for them, so whatever they do, whatever we need to -- we're there for them," Bulnes said.

The annual ceremony also kicked off National Police Memorial Month as some of CPD's leadership will head to D.C. in two weeks for other ceremonial events.

Services like this remind these officers of the overwhelming support they have in the community. Hundreds of people showed that by lining up along the streets during the march in the 90th year of this tradition.

"We come back, and then you can feel the love and the respect that we have at Chicago police officers," Bulnes said.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Unity, IL
CBS Chicago

Street racers do doughnuts, light fires on Lower Wacker Drive; Chicago Police say no reports filed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild night on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, dozens of people turned out for a fiery street race. That turnout came despite lawmakers' efforts to crack down on that activity. Street racing on Lower Wacker Drive is an ongoing problem, and there was another incident early Sunday morning. It was all caught on police oberservation device (POD) camera video. Around 2 a.m. a crowd of 100 people with dozens of cars gathered there. At least one person can be seen with what looks like a gun. In the video people in the crowd get inside a circle of what...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Jude Memorial March#Gold Star Memorial Park#Ella#Cpd
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

9 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy