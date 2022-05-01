ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnnie A. Jones Sr., who made history in the U.S. military and...

www.today.com

Comments / 65

S D
2d ago

It is people like Warrant Office Jones that paved the way for so many of to be able walk in their shadows as a Retired Army Office I value the extremely hard road that they traveled as for those of us that many years after it was a bit easier each decade since his time in the Service. Thanks to again Warrant Office Jones.

Reply
17
William Harley
2d ago

I salute you sir for opening the doors for so many of us now in the military family. You make me very proud to even learning to know about you today. Rest in Peace my brother!

Reply
12
Captain America
2d ago

Another member of the Greatest Generation has passed. My prayers for his family and his spirit. Rest in Peace honored hero.

Reply
18
Related
BET

Pioneering Civil Rights Lawyer Johnnie Jones Sr. Dead At 102

Johnnie Jones Sr., a pioneering civil rights lawyer and decorated World War II veteran, has reportedly died. He was 102. On Monday (April 25), the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA) posted on their website the announcement that Jones Sr. had passed away. "We are saddened by the news of...
LOUISIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

First female B-52 squadron commander takes charge

The Air Force has officially welcomed its first female B-52 squadron commander at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox took command of the 96th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Operations Group, on April 21. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this historic squadron,” Lt....
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Geist
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Racial Injustice#Racism
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier shot and killed in Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier was shot and killed at a hotel near Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, the Army first revealed Tuesday night. In a statement provided to American Military News, the Army identified the deceased soldier as 30-year-old Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis. The Army said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Anchorage Police Department are leading the investigation into Francis’ death.
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy