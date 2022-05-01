Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102
It is people like Warrant Office Jones that paved the way for so many of to be able walk in their shadows as a Retired Army Office I value the extremely hard road that they traveled as for those of us that many years after it was a bit easier each decade since his time in the Service. Thanks to again Warrant Office Jones.
I salute you sir for opening the doors for so many of us now in the military family. You make me very proud to even learning to know about you today. Rest in Peace my brother!
Another member of the Greatest Generation has passed. My prayers for his family and his spirit. Rest in Peace honored hero.
