Randy Orton, Riddle, Ezekiel, and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. One of the challenges of televised wrestling booking is priming and teasing programs without giving them away. In the ’80s and ’90s, promotions would primarily use one-sided squash matches and promo segments. Ric Flair would slap the figure four on a Mulkey brother, sidle up to Tony Schiavone, and tell Dusty Rhodes that “I don’t do no jobs in front of 70,000 people”; or Honky Tonk Man would “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Mario Mancini while Randy Savage was in a little video box in the corner talking gakked-up trash. That isn’t really the way wrestling works in 2022—now, feuds are mostly advanced in the ring. I wrote last week about how the WWE had been doing match inversion booking to keep the Usos vs. RKBro feud simmering. This week, to celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in wrestling, they threw them together with two other WrestleMania Backlash–bound feuds (Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens) and rolled it all up into a big eight-man tag.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO