Warriors an option for Rudy Gobert?

Tim McMahon: ‘I know Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green have a great relationship… Any Golden State possibilities?’ Brian Windhorst: ‘I have heard that rumor out there… I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins… I don’t know. If the Warriors win the title I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. … I don’t think they should be considered a leader but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that.’

StatMuse @statmuse

Which of these is the most surprising from the first round?

— Trae more TOV than AST and FG

— KD shooting 39/33%

— Gobert 0 blocks in last 3 games

— KAT 2nd in TOV pic.twitter.com/MTHkuQxq9N – 12:43 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

ICYMI: Is this au revoir? Why trading Rudy Gobert might be the next move for Utah, and what the possible deals might look like

theathletic.com/3281735/2022/0… – 10:28 AM

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

It’s all part of the journey. 🙏🏽📈🔮 pic.twitter.com/Lp5r7Sf3hg – 6:56 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

It’s time for the Utah Jazz to make a major change to their roster, and not just with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Full video from earlier this month with trade ideas, what Jazz fans should expect, and more: https://t.co/Tmu6q3Msrt pic.twitter.com/tQuAHlRkeK – 6:49 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Why a Rudy Gobert trade may be Utah’s only option, and what the possible deals might look like

theathletic.com/3281735/2022/0… – 3:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik answered questions for about 25 minutes Friday on Quin Snyder’s future, the viability of a Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert core, another season ended too soon, and what’s coming next. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:30 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Asked if he believes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are good enough centerpieces for a title team, Zanik said that it’s not just about the stars, but also all the pieces around them: “It wasn’t enough this year. It’s our job to go out and make it be enough over time.” – 1:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mailbag, Part 2!

• Why were the Knicks worse than the numbers said they should have been?

* Jokubaitis rumblings

• GOAT Knick?

• A Rudy Gobert hypothetical

And more…

Story (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/qiJ80UuizW pic.twitter.com/PfRr4cKMoE – 10:58 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Congrats to the Pelicans and Raptors on amazing seasons. Tons to look forward to.

Jazz, you need to break out of the endless loop. Gobert isn’t working in Utah — It’s time to move him this offseason:

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/it… – 10:08 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?

B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

When I asked Rudy Gobert what his confidence level in Quin Snyder is considering the recent chatter about Quin’s future with the team, he said:

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rudy Gobert says his goal has always been to win a title in Utah and that remains true. But he recognizes that he could be part of a potential roster shakeup. “The rest is out of my control,” Gobert said. – 1:24 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert on playing for Quin Snyder.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:24 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, when asked if this team has reached its ceiling: “I don’t know. We have a lot of talent. This year we faced more adversity. I feel like we could be so much better. … You try to ask yourself why we can’t be consistent.” – 1:17 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert on the @Utah Jazz locker room after the team’s season ending Game 6 loss.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:15 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jazz gave a great effort. Ultimately, they had to work way harder to avoid mismatches than Dallas did.

Underrated great play: Jalen Brunson rotating down early to Gobert on the Conley travel, then getting back to Bogdanovic in the corner before Conley could hit him. – 12:58 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

So are all of Gobert / Mitchell / Snyder gone? Is it a full teardown for the Jazz?

That’s 3 first round losses in 4 years, the player fit doesn’t work in the playoffs, coach might want out…

What parts change? Can they even do a retooling or is it Everything Must Go? – 12:41 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Utah has to make some tough decisions this summer.

Seeing the Atlanta Hawks improve this summer could be beneficial to the “Brooklyn picks” cause and there may be no better team positioned to make a move for Rudy Gobert than Atlanta.

Who says no to something like this? pic.twitter.com/kH7XAlKBs3 – 12:38 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.

Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss

Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Let’s all start proposing fake Jazz trades.

My favorite is Rudy Gobert to Chicago. – 12:29 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

You can’t waste that stop by Gobert on Doncic like that. AK – 12:23 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Oh Conley. If he could only see behind him. Just throw it to the rim. Gobert likely cleans that up – 12:22 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

A Gobert dunk to tie it! Followed by a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith to immediately untie it!

The takes will be glorious. – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mitchell to Gobert game-tying assist, in case we’re still doing that… – 12:10 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Gobert on 29 mins. Quin Staying with Paschall for now with 8 mins left down 5. – 12:00 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

And the 12-point Utah lead is down to 4. I don’t think Gobert on Doncic is a mismatch in either direction: Gobert can’t attack Doncic down low, Gobert does pretty darn well on Doncic on the perimeter. – 11:30 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mitchell just hung out in the lane and his man Bullock got the 3 as Dinwiddie drove (but was contained) by Gobert. – 11:29 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Terrific finish to the half from Utah. They’re up 53-41 at the half.

Those non-Luka minutes were pretty ugly for the Mavs for the first time all series… the Jazz did a much better job of keeping Brunson/Dinwiddie in front. Gobert’s got just 2 points, but is a +18. – 11:05 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

It seems the Jazz all of a sudden learned that Rudy Gobert is on their team, and not protecting the paint for Dallas.

Jazz just getting layup after layup against a matador Mavericks defense. – 11:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rudy Gobert stung in the face by bee from his own hive nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/rud… – 10:00 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley

9:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 9:31 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder said that Rudy Gobert told him he was right-eye dominant, so the swelling in his left eye after the bee sting wouldn’t be much of a problem. – 8:44 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

I was trying to take a nap, but my editors wanted a serious news story on Rudy Gobert getting stung. It bees like that sometimes. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:01 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Rudy Gobert and the bee: The who, what, when, where and why of Utah Jazz center’s playoff sting https://t.co/DfpXdB6nGJ pic.twitter.com/9CFUbunU1N – 3:08 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Maybe I was just not on Twitter right when it happened, but a little surprised the Rudy Gobert-bee story hasn’t generated more buzz – 2:40 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

“It be your own bees sometimes 🐝🐝🐝”

Rudy Gobert got stung by his own bees ahead of Game 6 against the Mavs.

➡️ https://t.co/t6dDVLEyou pic.twitter.com/UioIRTN42L – 2:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Scoring on Gobert in this series:

Brunson — 6/15 FG

Dinwiddie — 4/10 FG

Luka — 5/8 FG

Bee — 1/1 FG pic.twitter.com/LbmAkVIqnP – 1:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Float like a butterfly, stung by his own bee: Rudy Gobert says the sting he incurred on his nose came from a hive he keeps at home. Can’t make this stuff up, folks. Possible that a Dallas bee might’ve journeyed to Salt Lake City and infiltrated Gobert’s hive? – 1:13 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Don’t tell anyone, but I had been training a single bee for years. His name was Dave. Today, Dave completed the task he trained so hard for and gave his life to sting Gobert on the nose.

He will be remembered for his bravery, as well as his fierce dedication to the Mavs. – 1:10 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert joking about his eye swelling due to the bee sting:

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert: “It was seven guys. But I’m the only one who came out of the room.” pic.twitter.com/4CPxlX0Mup – 1:05 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

This has to be a top-3 sports TV night of 2022

—Goofiest NFL Draft in years w/ incompetent Jax at top

—Jets/Giants 2 top-10 picks each

—1st round bad QB roulette

—Philly fans w/ 2 firsts + 76ers on verge of total implosion

—Possible end of Gobert/Mitchell era

—Pels/Suns Game 6 – 10:49 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.

See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:

A) Shoot

B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert

C) Pass to a shooter

D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM

Brian Windhorst: ‘I think Pascal Siakam potentially could be available for the right trade. I don’t know if it’s for Rudy Gobert, though. To me the team that makes the most sense is Atlanta. Because their defense is horrific, it’s holding them back. Trae Young has got to get better defensively. We understand he’s not going to be Gary Payton, but he has to improve, he’s got to try.’ -via Apple Podcasts / May 1, 2022

Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. “Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they’ve been huge contributors for us.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 29, 2022

Sources tell The Athletic that he is all in on the Jazz, doesn’t want to play anywhere else and would like to retire in a Jazz uniform. He’s had a terrific season. He’s very clearly still in the prime of his career. At the same time, Gobert will be 30 in June. His contract is one of the most expensive in the league and could become burdensome if he experiences a drop-off in play over the next few seasons. The Jazz could opt to sell high on Gobert when he is still at peak value. There are multiple teams interested in trading for him, should the Jazz decide to go that route, according to multiple league sources. -via The Athletic / April 29, 2022