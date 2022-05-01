Washington County 911 issue corrected

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
