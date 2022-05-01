Ranking each Alabama draft pick by team fit

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded and a total of 262 players heard their names called over the three-day event. Several former Alabama players were among the distinguished group. In fact, a total of seven former members of the Crimson Tide were chosen during the draft process.

With the two first-round selections of Evan Neal and Jameson Williams, Nick Saban and Alabama have now had a total of 41 first-round draft picks since 2009.

Now that the draft has concluded, let’s take a deeper look into each Alabama selection and which former players will be heading into the best situation for them.

This list is a little tough to make because I truly believe each player landed in a pretty solid situation.

7

Jameson Williams | Detroit Lions

This literally has nothing to do with Jameson Williams and everything to do with the Detroit Lions. The Lions have long been a laughing stock of the league and don’t really show any signs of changing that. Furthermore, Williams will have Jared Goff throwing to him. Goff isn’t terrible, but he also isn’t top-tier.

6

Brian Robinson Jr. | Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders already have a really solid option at the starting running back position in Antonio Gibson, so it’s not likely that Brian Robinson steps right in and becomes the starter. Robinson will most likely be the backup and a really good one at that.

5

Christian Harris | Houston Texans

I really like the potential that Christian Harris has for the NFL. He is an attacking linebacker who plays with tremendous speed. There will likely be a little bit of a learning curve for Harris as he moves on to the Houston Texans. The Texans are most likely to run a 4-3 defense and move Harris to outside linebacker. Harris played inside linebacker for Alabama in the 3-4 defense. I still believe Harris will flourish sooner rather than later.

4

John Metchie | Houston Texans

If we are being honest, John Metchie fits any scheme. He is a tough, throwback wide receiver who runs great routes and just wins his matchups. As long he recovers well from his ACL injury, Metchie will do just fine with the Texans.

3

Phidarian Mathis | Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders really love some Alabama defensive lineman. There is a chance that once the 2022 NFL season arrives, three starters along the defensive line will be former members of the Crimson Tide. The Commanders already feature Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne and they are likely to showcase Phidarian Mathis as well.

2

Jalyn Armour-Davis | Baltimore Ravens

I really wanted this pairing heading into the draft process. The Baltimore Ravens have long been a defensive-minded franchise that loves tough, hard-nosed defensive backs and that is exactly what Jalyn Armour-Davis is. Armour-Davis will join fellow former Alabama defensive back, Marlon Humphrey, in the Ravens’ secondary.

1

Evan Neal | New York Giants

Look, this mostly has everything to do with Evan Neal and very little to do with the New York Giants. In my opinion, Neal is a future Hall-of-Famer and will anchor the Giants’ offensive line for the next decade-plus.

