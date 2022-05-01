ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW’s Pitches & Notes wins international a cappella championship in NYC

By Ryan Mares
Badger Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin a cappella group Pitches & Notes won the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella finals April 23 in New York City. The win was the first national championship for the group, the first time a treble group has won in the last 15 years and the first...

badgerherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

European Goldfinches Now Found in Southeast Wisconsin

Researcher Julie Craves was taking part in a bird count in Michigan nearly 20 years ago when she spotted something unusual — a colorful European goldfinch thousands of miles away from its typical home range. Craves suspected the bird was an escaped pet. But she was curious, so she...
WISCONSIN STATE
Big Frog 104

Cinco de Mayo Means Margarita’s At These 15 New York Cantinas

May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) is a serious day of celebration, but more so in the United States than in Mexico. It commemorates a major military victory in Mexico, the defeat of the French Army at the historic Battle of Puebla in 1862. Today, in Mexico it is a rather muted celebratory day. It is not, as some think, Mexican Independence Day.
MEXICO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
WHEC TV-10

Falcon couple on Times Square Building finally named

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The falcon couple that's parenting four eggs on the Times Square Building received names on Monday. Rochester Falcon Cam decided to name the female Nova and the male Neander after receiving 533 votes. The organization decided to take the names that Rochester falcon enthusiast Linda King submitted.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Embodiment of a great leader’: Staten Island principal honored with state award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island high school principal has received a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students, as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession. Mark Erlenwein, principal of Staten Island Technical High School in...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdy
WBAY Green Bay

GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has defended his Wisconsin ties saying he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state. Michels went on talk radio Monday to address a report by the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that details more than $30 million in properties Michels bought in New York and Connecticut between 2015 and 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy