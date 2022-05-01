Garth Brooks Performing ‘Calling Baton Rouge’ in Tiger Stadium Was Even More Epic Than We Imagined

DJ Digital

Legendary country superstar Garth Brooks put on a show for the ages at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Garth played to more than 100,000 screaming fans in Death Valley, a massive stadium that plays home to the LSU Tigers. Given the location of the show, the most anticipated moment of the night was his live performance of "Callin' Baton Rouge"—a song that many would agree was the unofficial anthem of LSU Football.

Tickets for the concert went on sale in late 2021, selling out almost immediately to the 102,000 fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on them.

Some fans lined up for the show as early as 6 a.m. while others endured the parking nightmare, fought through gridlocked traffic, and literally walked for miles to see Garth Brooks perform.

But when they heard the first notes to the LSU-Baton Rouge anthem, at that moment it was all worth it.

The crowd roared along, at times singing so loudly that they seemed to drown out Garth's massive sound system.

As if the song being performed in Tiger Stadium wasn't enough, the crowd of over 100,000 people breaking out into an impromptu "L-S-U" chant was enough to give you chills on its own.

While there has been no "official" count, some are saying that Brooks' Tiger Stadium concert may have scored the largest attendance in U.S. history for a single artist.

Local restaurants and businesses say that based on sales and traffic alone, Saturday was comparable to or better than an LSU-Alabama football game.

Brooks was definitely appreciative of the moment, as it seems like he was still taking it all in after a show that many fans described on social media as the "best concert ever."

It's been 24 years since Garth Brooks performed in Louisiana's capitol city—but when he dialed their number, Baton Rouge definitely answered the call.