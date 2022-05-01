ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Garth Brooks Performing ‘Calling Baton Rouge’ in Tiger Stadium Was Even More Epic Than We Imagined

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btQoh_0fPjxidp00
DJ Digital

Legendary country superstar Garth Brooks put on a show for the ages at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Garth played to more than 100,000 screaming fans in Death Valley, a massive stadium that plays home to the LSU Tigers. Given the location of the show, the most anticipated moment of the night was his live performance of "Callin' Baton Rouge"—a song that many would agree was the unofficial anthem of LSU Football.

Tickets for the concert went on sale in late 2021, selling out almost immediately to the 102,000 fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on them.

Some fans lined up for the show as early as 6 a.m. while others endured the parking nightmare, fought through gridlocked traffic, and literally walked for miles to see Garth Brooks perform.

But when they heard the first notes to the LSU-Baton Rouge anthem, at that moment it was all worth it.

The crowd roared along, at times singing so loudly that they seemed to drown out Garth's massive sound system.

As if the song being performed in Tiger Stadium wasn't enough, the crowd of over 100,000 people breaking out into an impromptu "L-S-U" chant was enough to give you chills on its own.

While there has been no "official" count, some are saying that Brooks' Tiger Stadium concert may have scored the largest attendance in U.S. history for a single artist.

Local restaurants and businesses say that based on sales and traffic alone, Saturday was comparable to or better than an LSU-Alabama football game.

Brooks was definitely appreciative of the moment, as it seems like he was still taking it all in after a show that many fans described on social media as the "best concert ever."

It's been 24 years since Garth Brooks performed in Louisiana's capitol city—but when he dialed their number, Baton Rouge definitely answered the call.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Garth Brooks
KIRO 7 Seattle

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Lsu Football#Epic#Alabama Football#Sports#Calling Baton Rouge#The Lsu Baton Rouge
Outsider.com

George Strait & Birthday Boy Willie Nelson to Share Stage for 2nd Time Ever Thanks to Matthew McConaughey

There’s a lot to unpack in this title. Let’s get started. George Strait has been tapped for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 29. The King of Country will officially dedicate the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” And George is bringing along a couple of Texas-sized compadres: Willie Nelson, who will be celebrating his 89th birthday, and Randy Rogers.
AUSTIN, TX
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy