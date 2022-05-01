Details emerge on Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan's undrafted free agent deal

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still found himself heading to the league shortly after the draft came to a close. Coan signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson has provided additional details on Coan’s contract.

“Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan deal with the Colts includes $60,000 total guaranteed with $55,000 of his base salary guaranteed and $5,000 signing bonus, per a league source,” Wilson tweeted.

The Colts quarterback room has undergone major changes in the offseason, and Coan has the opportunity to make the roster as a backup with a strong showing at rookie minicamp and in the preseason. Indianapolis traded away last year’s starter Carson Wentz, later trading for longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The Colts also have Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan in the quarterback room.

Coan brings a few years of experience in college to the Colts

Coan’s collegiate career began in 2017 at Wisconsin. He played in three games as a freshman, attempting five passes. In five games as a sophomore in 2018, he completed over 60% of his passes for 515 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. In the 2019 season, Coan became Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, throwing for over 69% of his passes with 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Coan had a foot injury during the 2020 season, forcing him to sit out. Following that year, Coan transferred to Notre Dame and became the starting quarterback last season. In 13 games, Coan completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,150 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also had seven rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career, two of which came last season.

With the Colts, Coan reunites with former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, and also Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who coached Coan at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Colts went 9-8 last season, just barely missing out on the playoffs. Indianapolis just needed to win in the final game of the regular season to make it, but they were unable to do so against the Jacksonville Jaguars.