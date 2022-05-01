ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Four-star safety Adon Shuler put on recruiting hat during latest Notre Dame visit

By Mike Singer about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10stFH_0fPjwYIi00
The four-star prospect committed to Notre Dame last August. (Photo: Mike Singer/On3)

ington (N.J.) High class of 2023 safety and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler was at Notre Dame last weekend with his family.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher locks in official visits

Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands wide receiver Rodney Gallagher has established himself as one of the country’s top pass-catchers in the 2023 class. Programs from across the country have extended offers to the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, but a select few have been at the top of his list. On Sunday, Gallagher...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Michigan Player Announces Transfer: College Basketball World Reacts

After one season in Ann Arbor, Michigan point guard Frankie Collins announced this weekend that he is entering the transfer portal. “I want to give a huge shoutout to the Michigan staff, players, Maize Rage and fans,” Collins said in a statement on Saturday. “Playing for this university was amazing and I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. After talking with my family we thought it was best if I explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football target Hykeem Williams gets impressive basketball honor

Hykeem Williams is racking up the honors, the Rutgers football recruit getting some pretty big recognition for his standout play on the basketball court. The Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale) athlete was just named third-team all-state, capping off an impressive season for the four-star football recruit. The honor also underscores his elite athleticism. Ranked the No. 36 player in the nation, Williams is the fifth-best wide receiver in the nation and the ninth-best player in Florida according to Rivals. As for the basketball side of things, Williams led Stranahan in scoring with 12.2 points per game (355 total points on the season) as well as...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy