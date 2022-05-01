ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants general manager addresses Kadarius Toney trade rumors

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected former Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall selection. While Toney was electrifying while he was on the field, the problem was keeping the former Gators star on the field.

One year and a regime change later, rumors persisted that new Giants general manager Joe Schoen was looking to offload the franchise’s 2021 first round selection. However, the man tasked with rebuilding New York shot down all Toney trade noise on Friday.

“We’re not shopping Kadarius Toney,” emphasized Schoen.

The convincing response came after the Giants drafted former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with their second round selection. Of course, Robinson and Toney play the same position, but they also have a similar skillset.

It was theorized Robinson could be Toney’s replacement, but Schoen shot that down, saying two is better than one.

“Is that a bad thing?” Schoen said, when speaking about the similarities between Toney and Robinson. “You guys saw Kadarius. We’ll take as many of those guys on the field as we can.”

In his rookie season, Toney amassed 39 receptions for 420 receiving yards, but he didn’t score a touchdown. His most memorable performance came in a loss against the Dallas Cowboys, where his full bag of tricks was on display en-route to 10 receptions and 189 receiving yards.

Kadarius Toney shined in limited action last season, and the Giants aren’t ready to give up on him yet. It’s evident Joe Schoen believes the former Florida star is an asset, and Toney on the field with Wan’Dale Robinson should be a sight to see.

Giants aren’t exactly in position to be ridding themselves of talent. While the team is entering a rebuilding season, first-year coach Brian Daboll has been hailed as an offensive genius. It would’ve been a shame to take away the chance for Daboll to work with Kadarius Toney.

In addition to Toney and the aforementioned Wan’Dale Robinson, the leader of the New York receiving corps is former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay. The Giants signed Golladay in free agency last off-season, but it was a nightmarish first season in the Big Apple for the wide receiver.

Now, the Giants will be looking to get the ball in the hands of their play-makers more often. After a solid offseason and reshaping of the team’s offensive identity, don’t expect to see any more quarterback sneaks on 2nd and 10 from New York.

On3.com

