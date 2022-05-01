Penn State LB Ellis Brooks & Saf. Drew Hartlaub finalize NFL deals

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks will get an opportunity with one of the NFL's best teams. (Credit: BWI/Ryan Snyder)

Penn State football had a successful weekend, with eight players selected in the NFL Draft, more than any other Big Ten team.

However, as always the case, a few players weren’t selected, including linebacker Ellis Brooks. A native of Mechanicsville, Va., Brooks will still get an opportunity, however, as he signed with the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.

Appearing in 47 games over four seasons, Brooks had a successful collegiate career. This past season was his best statistically, leading Penn State with 100 tackles. For his career, he racked up 229 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Pro Football Focus graded out Brooks with a 72.6 overall defensive grade in 2021, which was the highest grade of his career. Out of Penn State’s starters, he was the fourth-best player, behind Jaquan Brisker, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa and PJ Mustipher.

During Penn State’s Pro Day in March, Brooks ran a 4.77-second 40-yard dash, which likely hurt his stock. He also had a 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump, 23 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press and a 33.5-inch vertical leap.

Safety Drew Hartlaub has also signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. Hartlaub appeared in all 13 games last season, playing predominately special teams, totaling five tackles.

Hartlaub grabbed headlines in March when he ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day. He also had a 36-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump, an a 4.15-second shuttle.

Brooks and Harlaub were among four players to sign free agent deals. Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, while offensive lineman Eric Wilson to the New Orleans Saints.