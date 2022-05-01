Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Jackson’s deal with the Cowboys includes $65,000 guaranteed – with $60,000 of that being the linebacker’s base salary and $5,000 coming from his signing bonus. While Jackson would’ve liked to have been an NFL Draft pick, he still gets the chance to compete for a spot on Dallas’ roster – and gets paid in the process.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender, Jackson put together a standout 2021 campaign in his lone season at Liberty. While recording 102 total tackles, Jackson also tallied seven sacks to go along with an interception – and that’s what impressed the Dallas Cowboys while they were exploring undrafted free agent options.

2022 NFL Draft: Stephen Jones gives review of Dallas Cowboys performance through two days

Early into the 2022 NFL Draft, Stephen Jones believed the Dallas Cowboys had made some shrewd moves. After Day 2 of the event, Jones let Jon Machota of The Athletic know his review of the franchise’s performance through Thursday and Friday.

“So far the draft is falling in a good place for us,” Jones said. “.. The good news is we still have a lot of work to do. We can certainly chop a lot of wood and do a lot of good work going forward.”

On Day 1, the Cowboys drafted offensive lineman Tyler Smith out of Tulsa. On Friday, Dallas brought Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams to the franchise with the No. 56 overall selection, and South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was their selection at No. 88 overall.