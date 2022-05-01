ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Elizabeth Olsen says one WandaVision theory impressed her so much it would ‘have been cool’ to add it in

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1m1z_0fPju8kj00

Elizabeth Olsen has said that a WandaVision fan theory impressed her so much she wanted Marvel bosses to make it canon.

The actor played her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Wanda Maximoff, alongside Paul Bettany in the TV show, which was reeleased on Disney Plus in January 2021.

Across its nine episodes, the series delivered twists and turns that kept viewers guessing and intensely theorising about what would happen.

In a new interview with The Independent , Olsen said she followed along with these theories online, and revealed there was one she wishes Marvel bosses could have retroactively tweaked the show to include.

“I love fan theories ‘cause I always think they’re very clever,” she said. When asked if there was a particular one she enjoyed, Olsen stated: “There are usually ones where I’m like, ‘S***, we should have done that!”

Olsen, who stars in the Doctor Strange sequel, then shared one such WandaVision theory, saying that she enjoyed it so much, she thought it “could have been cool” to go back and make it a part of the series.

“There was one where they thought we were bringing in the Multiverse with the Pietro character, with Evan [Peters],” she said. “The sad thing is, when we were doing WandaVision before Covid, that was not part of the docket yet, and then it kind of overlapped when we finished the show. So we could have actually gone back and fixed or adjusted that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuOwD_0fPju8kj00

She added: “I thought that could have been cool to make Pietro a part of the Multiverse.”

The Multiverse will be explored in Olsen’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which she stars in alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is released in the UK on 5 May and in the US on 6 May.

Read The Independent ‘s fullinterview with Olsen on Saturday (7 May).

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange 2's Ending Was "Up in the Air" When Filming Started

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending was "up in the air" when they began filming. The Marvel star talked to JOE.ie about the MCU's wild blockbuster. During the chat, the Stephen Strange actor admitted they've been ironing the story out from the early goings. (This isn't technically that rare in modern blockbuster filmmaking. Reshoots are par for the course now.) But, over at Marvel Studios especially, the molding of stories can happen quickly. The company is shooting multiple movies at once and plans can change overnight. It's important for each director to be aware of how he shifts can affect the story. However, this isn't to say that you can't make a satisfying picture in these circumstances. It just took a while for Multiverse of Madness to find that wild ending, which Cumberbatch says ties together everyone's journeys through this film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Paul Bettany
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Film Star#Marvel#Disney Plus#Multiverse#Covid
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead boss confirms death of major character

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers ahead. Fear the Walking Dead's showrunner has confirmed that season 7 will be the end for one major character. In Sunday's episode 'Mourning Cloak', Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) sneaks into Strand's tower the day before she turns 13. She lies and says she hopes for "a normal life" there, but Morgan (Lennie James) has sent her in to disable the beacon on the roof to help defeat the walkers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy