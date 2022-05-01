Furniture Maker RH Has Designed Sleek Private Jets and a Yacht That You Can Charter

Click here to read the full article.

RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware ) is renowned for its enormous sofas and tables crafted with weighty slabs of salvaged wood. Now the furniture manufacturer is taking a seat (as well as making them) at the aviation and marine tables with RH One, its private jet , and RH Three, its refitted yacht.

They’re not corporate vessels but rather a splashy part of a larger experiential initiative that also includes the brand’s hospitality venues such as its restaurants in Napa Valley, Chicago and, on the horizon, San Francisco. The goal with this foray into planes and boats is simple: bring a trained design eye—and the feeling of home—to these often-overlooked interiors. However, the execution took some engineering to achieve the brand’s signature aesthetic with lightweight wood and marble veneers rather than chunky blocks of materials. RH One, for instance, features rift-sawn European white oak in the 12-person cabin—the first all-wood interior Gulfstream has ever installed. Well, it’s not all wood: RH covered the G650 ’s floors with hand-tufted wool, silk and cashmere. The exterior distinguishes itself from the cold steel or white typical of other private jets with the company’s pervasive neutral gray-and-champagne color scheme.

RH Three has a bit more history behind it. Turkish builder RMK Marine designed the 127-foot expedition yacht in 2003, and in 2016, it was renovated by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen . This spring, the finishing touches were being added to its latest reimagining by RH chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. No surprise, the exterior paint job went from a classic black and white to a palette similar to RH One’s—a wheat and “phantom gray” combo. The finishes in the cabin and staterooms include Carrara marble, Italian leather, wire-brushed European oak, lacquer and stainless steel.

Onboard amenities include a sky lounge, three sunbathing areas furnished with massive daybeds, an outdoor gym and a swim platform, plus plenty of action-sport water toys. A top-deck sunset terrace invites stargazing and the roasting of s’mores over its firepit. The boat is available for charter in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean for up to eight guests. Charter experiences on both the yacht and the planes (there’s also a G550 RH Two) can be booked through the brand’s new digital portal, the World of RH, launching later this year. We can’t help but wonder if the company missed the boat on timing—yacht and private-jet travel was especially desirable during the pandemic and before fuel prices went sky-high.