Maryland State

Maryland Departments of General Services and Natural Resources Celebrate Arbor Day

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
 2 days ago
The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day today by presenting Marylanders Plant Trees coupons and Gift of Trees donation forms to visitors and employees at the state of Maryland facilities in Baltimore and Annapolis.

“DGS is responsible for the maintenance and management of state-owned facilities. We take pride in the appearance of our buildings and grounds, including our trees and foliage,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “What better way to celebrate Arbor Day than giving the gift of trees to state citizens and visitors.”

“Arbor Day celebrates the many benefits of trees including wildlife habitat, water quality, and enhancing our communities to mention just a few,” said DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway Riccio. “As we celebrate this milestone year for Arbor Day, we are pleased to join our partners at DGS in encouraging everyone to plant trees and support this critical, sustainable resource.”

The Marylanders Plant Trees coupons provide $25 off the purchase of one tree which you can plant on your property. The Gift of Trees donation forms will also be available for all guests, providing individuals the opportunity to have a native tree planted in honor, memory or celebration of a loved one or event and the tree will be planted on public land in Maryland.

The first Arbor Day was held on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, when journalist Julius Sterling Morton, who was also an advocate for trees and forestation, led the charge by planting 1 million trees. Arbor Day became a Nebraska State holiday in 1885. In 1970, Arbor Day became recognized as a national holiday under President Richard Nixon.

Tree coupons and order forms will be distributed at the following locations: Maryland State House, 45 Calvert St. in Annapolis, the Treasury Building in Annapolis, the Tawes Building in Annapolis, Community Place in Crownsville, the State Center buildings in Baltimore, and the William Donald Schaefer building in Baltimore. Resources are also available online:

Gift of Trees: https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/treemendous/default.aspx

Marylanders Plant Trees: https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/pages/marylandersplanttrees/introduction.aspx

