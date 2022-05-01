ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Key Hit Still Missing as Baysox Lose Third-Straight

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g2CJ_0fPjtgRr00

RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox saw their brief losing skid extend to three-consecutive games on Saturday night, dropping another tight game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After Bowie took an initial one-run lead, Richmond scored the final three runs of the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Wilson, to secure the 3-1 win. Bowie had more trouble driving in baserunners, as they left another eight runners on base. Over the course of their last three games, Bowie has stranded 29 total runners.

Each side was held scoreless in the first two innings and plated one run in the third inning. Bowie got their run with two outs on a walk by Gunnar Henderson and a double by Hudson Haskin, while Richmond got their run on a double by Simon Whiteman, a stolen base by Whiteman, and a wild pitch by Bowie starter Zach Peek.

Peek tossed a total of four innings for Bowie, and only allowed runners into scoring position in the third. Peek opened by mostly pitching to contact, as the first 11 batters he faced put the ball into play. Despite working with all of the contacts, Peek still struck out three batters before the end of the night.

Out of the bullpen, Bowie turned to Conner Loeprich and got a perfect inning to open the outing. In the sixth inning, however, Michael Gigliotti led off with a single to left field, and Will Wilson served a two-run home run over the left-field wall to give Richmond the lead. Loeprich (L, 0-1) followed the frame with a scoreless eighth inning, and Nolan Hoffman followed with a blank eighth inning.

While Bowie plated their only run against right-hander Matt Frisbee, the starter took a no-decision after only working 3.1 innings. Richmond handed most of the game to a mix of five relief pitchers. Blake Rivera was the first of the grouping, and fired with 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three batters. When Bowie logged a base hit with two outs in the sixth inning, Richmond handed the next out to Ryan Walker. Walker (W, 5-0) allowed a second base hit but worked a groundout to escape the jam, stranding Bowie’s go-ahead run at third base. After Richmond had taken the lead, relievers Frank Rubio, Tyler Schimpf, and Chris Wright (Sv, 3) held Bowie scoreless for the remainder of the night. Bowie only managed one hit against the final three relievers.

The loss pushes Bowie back under the .500 mark on the season as they sit 9-10. Their struggles with Richmond continue as well, as Bowie is only 2-6 against the Squirrels and 7-4 against other teams. Having lost four games, Bowie cannot win the six-game series and will hope to salvage the final game of the set on Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

