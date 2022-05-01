ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lesser Kudu Calves and a Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin Are Born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

By Smithsonian National Zoo
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1jsl_0fPjtXSC00

Cheetah Conservation Station keepers at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are rejoicing in the birth of two lesser kudu calves. The first calf, a male, was born Feb. 21 to 4-year-old Gal, a first-time mother. Keepers named the calf Zahi, which means “splendid” in Somali. The second calf, a female, was born March 6, and is 8-year-old Rogue’s fourth calf. Her name is Jamilah, which means “beautiful” in Somali. Jamilah is the first female lesser kudu calf born at the Zoo. Zoo veterinarians conducted a brief exam of both newborns the day after their births and found each to be healthy and strong. The Zoo’s 12-year-old male, Garrett, is the father of both calves.

Lesser kudu calves, a female Jamilah (left) and male Zahi (right), were born March 6 and Feb. 21, respectively, at the Cheetah Conservation Station.

Gal and Rogue have been very attentive toward each other’s calf and share cleaning and feeding duties. Keepers often witness Rogue nursing both calves at the same time, while Gal more often nurses one at a time. Rogue and Garrett’s youngest son, 1-year-old Machi, was also present for both births and has already proven to be a good and patient older brother. Garrett can see, hear and smell the calves through a mesh “howdy” window behind the scenes, but will not share a habitat with them anytime soon.

Weather permitting, the calves, mothers, and Machi are visible in their outdoor exhibit every morning. Garrett and occasionally Machi share the habitat for the remainder of the day. Native to arid and semi-arid areas of northeastern Africa, including parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania, lesser kudu is listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Lesser kudu number about 100,000 in the wild, but the population is decreasing due to habitat loss from human and livestock expansion, hunting, and disease.

For the second time in 6 months, Small Mammal Housekeepers are celebrating the birth of a golden-headed lion tamarin. When they reported for duty the morning of March 10, they observed that 4-year-old mother Lola had given birth overnight and was caring for two infants. Staff observed both nurses and vocalize; they appeared healthy and strong. On the morning of March 17, one of the twins was found apart from its mother and sibling. The animal care staff administered supportive care. Despite their efforts, the infant did not respond to treatment and died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vci6I_0fPjtXSC00
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed its third golden-headed lion tamarin baby to mother Lola and father Coco in the Small Mammal House.

The surviving offspring—the third for both Lola and the 8-year-old male, Coco—is thriving and curious about its surroundings. Its older siblings, who were born Oct. 7 , have shown a lot of interest in the newborn, and keepers have observed them occasionally carrying the newest family member. Animal care staff are closely monitoring the family but leave Lola and Coco to bond with their offspring without interference. In the next few weeks, the 6-month-old twins will have their first vet exam; at that time, keepers will learn the pair’s sexes. Native to the southern part of the state of Bahia, Brazil, golden-headed lion tamarins are considered endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation in their native range. Zoo visitors can view the golden-headed lion tamarin family at the Small Mammal House.

The post Lesser Kudu Calves and a Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin Are Born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over two dozen flamingos killed by fox at National Zoo

WASHINGTON — At least 25 flamingos at the National Zoo were killed by a fox who managed to breach their fortified enclosure on Monday. Staff at the D.C. area zoo found the dead birds early Monday morning. They also spotted a fox before it escaped through a softball-sized hole in the enclosure’s steel mesh. The heavy-duty metal mesh surrounds the outdoor yard, a National Zoo news release said.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Lion#Somali
IFLScience

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species Could Still Be Alive In The Forests Of Flores Island

In 2003, archaeologists looking for evidence of the migration of modern humans from Asia to Australia stumbled across a small, fairly complete skeleton of an extinct human species on the Indonesian island of Flores, which came to be known as Homo floresiensis. Or, as it became more commonly known, the Hobbit, after the small, breakfast-guzzling creatures from J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Chester Zoo welcomes birth of 'tiny' rare monkey

An extremely rare cotton-top tamarin monkey has been born at Chester Zoo. The miniature species, weighing just 40g, is among the world's most endangered primates, with only about 2,000 left in the wild. Zoo keeper Siobhan Ward said: "It's a little too tiny and a bit early on to determine...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
Fareeha Arshad

Archaeologists discover the mysterious body of a 17th century Bishop buried along with a fetus

In 1679, the well-respected Bishop of Lund Peder Pedersen Winstrup of the Churches of Sweden and Denmark passed away. His body was then mummified and placed in the family vault in Lund Cathedral. However, he was not buried alone. Instead, a tiny fetus of a stillborn baby was placed near the Bishop’s calves. Finding the remains of a baby in the mother’s coffin is not unusual. But this discovery raised eyebrows among many researchers across the world.
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy