St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to Offer Free Admission to Moms on Mother’s Day

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 2 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer moms free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.

Others in the party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. The prices at St. Clement’s Island Museum are $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, and 5 and under are free. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion as free admission for moms only includes museum admissions. It is $7 per person (all ages) for the water taxi, which includes museum admission. The prices at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, and 5 and under are free.

Though the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is always free admission for all, visitors are encouraged to visit daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about this promotion, regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum , www.facebook.com/1836Light , or www.facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum .

