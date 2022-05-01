LEONARDTOWN, MD – Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, St. Mary’s County Public Schools nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 6, 2022.

This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day

provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff, and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hard-working heroes,” said Megan Doran, Director of Food and Nutrition Services. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com . To learn more about the school nutrition program for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, visit our website at www.smcps.org/dss/food-services .

The post St. Mary’S County Public Schools To Honor School Lunch Heroes Serving Healthy Meals appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .