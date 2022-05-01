ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Go green or go home? What the NY State mining moratorium could mean for crypto industry

By David Attlee
CoinTelegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 26, the State of New York put itself at the forefront of the regulatory struggle with crypto, as its Assembly voted for a two-year moratorium on crypto mining operations that use energy generated by fossil-fuel power plants. Depending on how one looks at it, this development could either signal...

cointelegraph.com

Fast Company

With New York lawmakers weighing a moratorium on mining, the crypto lobby has descended on the state

Turning electrons into money can be a dirty business. Just ask the people who live near the Greenidge Generation power plant on scenic Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York. The decommissioned coal-burning plant, which was purchased by a Connecticut private equity firm in 2014, has been converted to run on natural gas. Since 2020, though, it has provided power to nearly 20,000 crypto-mining computers running 24/7. It produced Bitcoin worth more than $100 million last year. Greenidge Generation LLC touts being “carbon neutral” through its purchase of carbon offsets. But tell that to the neighbors tired of the plant’s active chimneys, its cooling-water-runoff that opponents say warms the lake and ruins the swimming and fishing. (Greenidge Generation has denied any warming effect.) With the plant’s state air permits up for renewal, the 4,000 or so public comments received by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) are roughly 98.8% “strongly opposed.” The 50 local jobs that the plant produces apparently just aren’t worth it.
INDUSTRY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Lawmakers Approve Way to Remove Lt. Gov. From Ballot

The New York state Senate and Assembly have approved legislation to allow candidates to decline their spot on the ballot. The move allows former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin to be removed from the primary ballot as Governor Kathy Hochul’s running mate. Benjamin, who resigned under allegations of misconduct involving campaign funds, has said he will sign whatever papers necessary to remove his name from the ballot.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
dailyhodl.com

World’s Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Launches New Crypto-Focused Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Investment management behemoth BlackRock is launching a new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track cutting-edge blockchain firms. According to a recent company announcement, the $10 trillion asset management company is launching the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC), a global fund that would allow investors to gain exposure to emerging technology centered around digital assets.
MARKETS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

