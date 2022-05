The 800-pound cow may look a bit angry, but wouldn't you be too if you couldn't find your way home?. It seems like over the last few weeks we've had an increase in the number of families that have reported that one of their animals has gone missing from all parts of the Hudson Valley. Last week, we told you about a horse that went missing in Stanfordville, in Dutchess County (the horse, as of today has still not been found), and this week, a family in Ulster County is searching for their lost cow.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO