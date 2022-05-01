Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Black Luxury travel is important. Seeing Black faces on social media, staying in beautiful places with exquisite accommodations, a top-of-the-line travel wardrobe and enjoying exclusive services, is more than simply inspiring. It is important, necessary even. Indulge in pre-flight meals at your airline’s lavish lounge to prepare for a long flight, and enjoy a receptionist holding a tray with champagne-filled glasses when entering the hotel. A concierge for one room, ready to make the inhabitants’ wishes their command. Having access to Tesla and BMW loaner cars or chauffer’s to explore the city or town. Spas with outrageous services. These things often make luxury travel generally feel out of reach for the general population around the world. Black Luxury travel is important because it provides privacy and seclusion, and sets the stage for social change while encouraging the healing needed to lead to breaking generational curses.

