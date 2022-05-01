ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s...

cruisehive.com

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

After sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her first port of call in Europe, Malaga.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Switzerland has announced it will drop its remaining Covid travel restrictions on 2 May, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not the usual big hitters for spring travellers - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a staycation,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

19 Los Cabos All-inclusive Resorts for a Sunny, Stress-free Getaway

A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.
DRINKS
TravelNoire

Why Black Luxury Travel Is Important

Black Luxury travel is important. Seeing Black faces on social media, staying in beautiful places with exquisite accommodations, a top-of-the-line travel wardrobe and enjoying exclusive services, is more than simply inspiring. It is important, necessary even. Indulge in pre-flight meals at your airline’s lavish lounge to prepare for a long flight, and enjoy a receptionist holding a tray with champagne-filled glasses when entering the hotel. A concierge for one room, ready to make the inhabitants’ wishes their command. Having access to Tesla and BMW loaner cars or chauffer’s to explore the city or town. Spas with outrageous services. These things often make luxury travel generally feel out of reach for the general population around the world. Black Luxury travel is important because it provides privacy and seclusion, and sets the stage for social change while encouraging the healing needed to lead to breaking generational curses.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

American Tourists Tried to Take an Unexploded Shell Out of Israel as a Souvenir

An American family sparked panic in an Israeli airport after they tried to get an unexploded artillery shell through security. Footage from Ben Gurion Airport shows terrified travellers scrambling for safety, while others ducked under chairs and tables for cover. One man is believed to have been injured after jumping on a luggage conveyor belt and falling.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

The Most Popular Summer Travel Destinations for Americans This Year

Americans are in search of sunny destinations this summer. Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners analyzed more than 1,175,000 summer flight itineraries between five and eight days in length and found that Orlando tops the list of domestic destinations for travelers this summer, while Cancun will be the most-visited international spot.
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Thailand Dropped Its COVID Testing Entry Requirements for Tourists

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Britons won't book holidays until two months before they go away in a bid to avoid Covid mayhem - as travel agents say May half-term bookings are still down by five percent on 2019

Britons are not booking holidays till the last minute before they go, aiming to avoid Covid disruption and extra, unexpected costs. Bookings for the May half-term school holidays are down by five per cent compared to 2019, though the number is expected to pass pre-pandemic levels by mid-May according to the Times.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

40 of the best beaches in Europe

Reached via a mildly adventurous hike or on a short bouncing taxi boat ride from nearby Zola harbour, Fteri is an alternative to this popular island’s busy big-hitter beaches such as Xi and Myrtos. Backed by white cliffs and a forested valley, Fteri remains relatively quiet thanks to the slight effort involved in getting there, but those who do are rewarded with cut-glass water and the sweep of white sand. An occasional luxury yacht might drop anchor but there are no snack bars or facilities, just caves to poke around in, interesting rock formations and darting fish to tail with your snorkel. A simple base for exploring this end of the island is the harbour’s Anna Studios Zola (from £205 a week room-only, sleep two).
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

New Zealand hosts tourists for first time after lifting pandemic restrictions

New Zealand opened up its borders to tourists Monday for the first time in more than two years after officials lifted most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions. Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand welcomed more than 3 million tourists each year, making up 20% of the country's foreign income and more than 5% of its economy as a whole.
PUBLIC HEALTH

