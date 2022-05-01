ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Women’s Own Worth – Rebuilding Lives

By Inviting Arkansas
invitingarkansas.com
 2 days ago

Photography by Lori Sparkman Photography | Shot on location at Women’s Own Worth transition home. The trajectory of Jajuan Archer’s life shifted after becoming a victim of domestic violence. She is a survivor. “In 2011 I was almost murdered,” Jajuan recalls. “I needed to get my life back on track. After...

www.invitingarkansas.com

