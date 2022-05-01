ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: No one knew who James Corden was. Then he made 'The Late Late Show' a huge success

 2 days ago
Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Every time a host...

Popculture

Stephen Colbert Jokes After Testing Positive for COVID-19, 'Late Show' Canceled

Stephen Colbert has announced that tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that The Late Show is canceled. In a tweet from the show's official Twitter page, the news was first revealed. Colbert then retweeted the post and joked that he'll "do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," who was to be his guest. Ona. more serious note, the lat night host assured fans that he is "feeling fine" and is "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Stereogum

Big Thief Play “Certainty” On The Late Late Show As James Corden Announces His Departure

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Yesterday, news broke that Corden had signed on for one more year of his late-night CBS variety show — the one that spawned Carpool Karaoke and has equalled or even surpassed the viral reach of its lead-in, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Corden shared that news personally by addressing his audience on last night’s show. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

When is Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show? Everything to Know

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.
CELEBRITIES
#Comedy Show#The Late Late Show#Stand Up Comedy#The New York Times#Cbs
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Hilariously Credits TV Show for Helping Him Nail ‘Canadian Accent’ in Opening Monologue

To start off last night’s episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings gave his usual introductory monologue. This one, however, was slightly different in that Ken Jennings and the Jeopardy! producers injected a little humor aimed at their Canadian champion, Mattea Roach. “Our reigning champion, Mattea Roach, hails from Canada,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Let a woman have James Corden's late night spot

After what will be eight and a half grueling years of comedic chicanery, James Corden will be leaving The Late Late Show ahead of summer 2023. He told Deadline, “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”
CELEBRITIES
