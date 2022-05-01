ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
ROME — For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe's peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was...

