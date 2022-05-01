ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Viral video of moon rising over the North Pole is fake: Here’s how to tell

By Rebecca Barry, Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBYfN_0fPjmA9G00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — If you’ve been on social media this week, you may have seen a video that claims to show the moon crossing the sky and blocking the sun over the North Pole. The video, which has been viewed millions of times already, is not real.

The video was posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning and looks like it could be a scene from a Marvel or “Star Wars” movie. It shows what looks like the moon – extremely close to Earth – “rise,” then quickly move across the sky to block out the sun. The person who posted the video claimed it was a “breathtaking view” from the North Pole.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission set to launch to ISS from Florida

That “breathtaking view,” however stunning it may look, is fake. Here’s how you can tell it’s not real:

Size

“While the heavily-altered video makes the moon look amazing and huge, it’s not possible for the moon to appear that large here on Earth,” WFLA Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “The moon’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle, and there are wobbles within the orbit, but we can calculate the moment the moon is closest, and appears the largest, to Earth each year – it is called perigee. At perigee, the moon is still over 200,000 miles from Earth. A Super Moon only appears about 7% larger than a normal full moon, so the much larger appearance of the moon in this fake video just isn’t physically possible.”

Speed

Another clue that proves the video is fake is the speed in which the moon appears to be rotating in the video.

WATCH: NASA rover captures solar eclipse from surface of Mars

“You can see the moon rotating – quickly – while it makes its fast journey across the sky. The moon rotates much more slowly, imperceptibly to our observation over the course of an entire evening,” Barry explained. “In fact, it takes the moon 23.7 days to make a rotation on its axis.”

The “eclipse”

The video claims to show the moon completely blocking the sun in the sky for five seconds before disappearing. That visual – showing the moon almost glowing in the sky – is another clue that the video is manipulated.

“I watched the last solar eclipse – when the moon moved in front of the sun. You couldn’t see the moon at all in the sky while it approached the sun, “Barry said. “The only way we see the moon is when the sun’s light reflects off of the surface and back to us. At that angle, it is impossible for the moon to be illuminated.”

Location

The tweet posted Tuesday claims the video was taken from the North Pole, which is another red flag.

Solar eclipse will dazzle America in 2024

“The fake terrain shows a dry grass field, not the snow and ice we know covers the North Pole,” Barry said.

So where did the video come from?

It’s not the first time this video has made the rounds online. It was posted in May 2021 and again in October 2021. Previous tweets claim the video was taken in the North Pole, like Tuesday’s tweet, or between Russia and Canada.

It’s not clear exactly where the video came from, but some Twitter users traced it back to a TikTok account that posts videos featuring CGI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Solar Eclipse#Viral Video#Super Moon#Wfla#Spacex#Iss
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Mars’ death-spiraling moon captured in gorgeous eclipse video

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured the clearest ever footage of a solar eclipse over Mars, and the results are out of this world. The rover snapped the ethereal video of Mars’ potato-shaped moon, Phobos, moving across the face of the sun on April 2. During the eclipse, Phobos projected its uneven shadow over the Martian surface — appearing almost as though it was the pupil of a gigantic eyeball rolling in its socket.
ASTRONOMY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy