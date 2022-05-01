If Your Summer Style Is Easy and Effortless, You Need to See These 16 Pieces

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
After lots of postponements, cancellations and more amid the pandemic, wedding season is back and in full effect. This year alone, nearly 2.5 million weddings have been forecasted to take place, according to the Wedding Report, Inc., and it's all the more reason to happily get dressed up to celebrate your loved ones.
The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
Shopping for men’s shoes is a strange endeavor right now. Sneakers are everywhere from the basketball court to the office while shoes like loafers and derbies are still being worn by well-dressed gents of all ages. Throw in sandals and cowboy boots and you’ve got one confusing and extremely exciting men’s shoe world. That’s where the best men’s boat shoes come into the mix.
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Are you eyeing your first-ever furniture flip project, but feeling intimidated about the process and wondering where to start? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Design makeovers are so fun to check...
Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
An apartment in a big city deserves a calming interior to provide a bit of separation from the bustling outside world. Some favorites? This soft white cloud-themed apartment in NYC and this totally serene, streamlined home in Drammen, Norway. When Margarita Echenique moved into her 1960s apartment in Chile, she...
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Clothes Mentor in Plantation is a resale clothing chain that stocks pre-owned brand-name apparel, shoes & accessories for women.
Owner Holly Morris, who was raised in South Florida, quit her job working for a New York tech company and opened her franchise just before the COVID shutdown. As soon as stores reopened, her business boomed.
“It seems to be something that sticking,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.
“It’s been a growing part of the fashion industry for years. In fact, I believe it’s the fastest-growing part, sector, of the fashion industry. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry each year,” said Morris.
Call it a fashion-person thing, but curating a style aesthetic at the top of each season is crucial. It's like putting together an itinerary ahead of a big trip or drawing out the blueprint before working on new construction—it's the sartorial road map for how we want to dress during the season. And having one in mind makes it that much easier to plan and shop for new pieces to add to your wardrobe.
I'm often guilty of buying into trends on a whim, only to get over them far too quickly, but I take shopping for basics very seriously. Because of that, I almost never do it, preferring to wear and rewear my trusty wardrobe essentials until they become pretty much threadbare. Then, I'll do a major haul, investing in elevated styles from brands such as Totême, Loulou Studio, Agolde, and Reformation as well as some low-priced staples that I can buy multiple of from Levi's and Topshop.
Summer is almost upon us, and I, for one, am thrilled. With the warm (okay, extremely hot) weather, all the skin-baring trends like cutouts, miniskirts, corsets, and mesh work better with the temperatures, and there are so many fun trends like crochet, beaded jewelry, and platform sandals to wear. Basically, use the season as an opportunity to channel that summer fashion aesthetic. If you've seen any of Dua Lipa's vacation outfits, you know exactly what I'm talking about, but think statement pieces, bright hues, piled-on accessories, mixed prints, and textured knits. But for those who lean minimalist, you can definitely sneak some more subdued pieces into your looks like breezy pants, neutral heeled flip-flops, and black dresses.
When it comes to warm-weather dressing, I tend to rely on easy outfit formulas that require little effort yet look pulled together and polished. Luckily, I just found my new go-to summer look straight off the runway. The fall runway. Yep, Prada served up the perfect warm-weather ensemble at its F/W 22 show made up of just two chic and simple components: a white tank top and a midi skirt.
It's always nice to receive compliments. By far, my favorite is when someone comments on how luxe an item of clothing looks on me, and this is even more satisfying when I know I didn't spend very much on it. They'll ask, "Is it vintage Pucci?" I'll laugh and say, "No, Zara!" while beaming with sartorial pride. Don't get me wrong. I'm a firm believer in great investment pieces, but one thing is true: You don't have to spend a ton to look like you've spent a ton. Luckily, I have quite the flair for finding expensive-looking items that are actually quite affordable. And it's part of my job as a fashion market editor to share all these gems with you, our dear readers.
