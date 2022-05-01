ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timm Quinn appointed Chamber CEO; new executives at Kaiser, San Joaquin Regional Transit

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
 2 days ago
Timm Quinn has been appointed CEO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce this month, succeeding the former CEO of more than two decades, Douglass Wilhoit Jr.

Quinn began his career of more than 16-years at the Chamber as an exhibit sales representative for the Stockton Ag Expo. He later served as special events coordinator and as director of the Leadership Stockton Program.

Since Wilhoit's retirement in June, Quinn has served as the Chamber's interim CEO.

Quinn also sits on the Leadership Stockton Alumni Association Board of Directors. He formerly co-chaired United Way of San Joaquin Stockton's Community Council.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, Quinn received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

New leadership at SJ County Kaiser facilities

Aphriekah DuHaney-West took over as leader of Kaiser Permanente's facilities in the northern San Joaquin Valley this month, the Modesto Bee reported.

DuHaney-West started as Kaiser's senior vice president and manager for the Central Valley service region on April 11.

Newsmakers:New leadership at Ready to Work; board appointments at Community Hospice

She will oversee hospital operations and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in Stockton, Modesto, Manteca, Lathrop, Tracy and surrounding areas.

DuHaney-West previously served as CEO and chief operations officer at Ochsner Academic Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. She has also held executive positions at LifePoint Health in Louisiana and in Arizona.

SJ Regional Transit appoints new chief operating officer

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District appointed Ciro Aguirre as its new chief operating officer.

Aguirre has served as interim COO of the district for nearly three months, according to a statement.

Previously, he served as operations manager and as COO of the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.

Aguirre has worked in the transit sector since 1980, when he started out as a mechanic at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Aguirre received a bachelor's degree in industrial psychology from San Jose State University.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

#Local News#Chamber Ceo#The Stockton Ag Expo#United Way#Community Council#Lincoln High School#Sj County Kaiser#The Modesto Bee#Community Hospice#Lifepoint Health
