Detroit, MI

Poll: How do you grade the Lions' 2022 draft class?

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
The Detroit Lions added eight new players to the roster over the 2022 NFL draft weekend. From Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall to cornerback Chase Lucas near the end of the seventh round, the second draft class for GM Brad Holmes and his staff is now complete.

What grade do you give the Lions’ draft class of 2022?

My grade

I evaluate the player and relative value, as well as looking to see who else was available when the picks were made. The aggressive trade up to land Jameson Williams reshapes the entire offense, and making that move after choosing the smart play with Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 directly addressed the biggest need on the team: impact talent regardless of position.

The Day 2 picks brought in good players in Josh Paschal and Kerby Joseph. Landing Joseph–a surefire starter–at No. 97 is a fantastic value and makes up for not addressing safety earlier in the draft.

Day 3 is generally about finding role players who fit or developmental talents that can produce in the future. I’m a big fan of the Malcolm Rodriguez pick in the sixth round. TE James Mitchell is a good value in the 5th at a position of dire need, too. Had he been healthy for all of 2021 he was going at least two rounds earlier. The final two picks might not make the roster, however.

