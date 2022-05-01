ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about new Lions TE James Mitchell

By Zack Moran
The Detroit Lions had to sit tight at the start of the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft with not having a pick in the fourth round and waiting for their fifth-round pick at the end of the round. They decided to flip the script to offense after selecting only one offensive player so far. With their fifth-round selection, the Lions selected Virginia Tech tight-end James Mitchell to bring a complimentary piece to T.J. Hockenson.

Mitchell brings a versatile skill set that allows him to line up inline or in the slot with his acceleration and route movements like a typical wide receiver. Along with his speed, he has natural hands that make him a strong red-zone target. Unfortunately, due to the inconsistent productivity from the Virginia Tech offense, his production lacked and didn’t put up gaudy numbers. He does show a willingness to block but, at times, may get overpowered.

Get to know the Lions new tight end, James Mitchell.

Early Days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKf9c_0fPjlGPP00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Born in Virginia, Mitchell was enamored with basketball and football as a young boy. As a football player, Mitchell showcased his natural athleticism by playing everywhere on the field on offense, defense, and special teams. He was the No. 7 recruit coming out of Virginia. The shortlist of schools he had options to were Duke, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, but he opted to stay home and attend Virginia Tech.

Basketball roots

Typically nowadays, more prospects and walking in as multiple sport athletes during high school, and Mitchell was not only successful as a versatile football player, he found success on the basketball court. He was a four-year starter for his school and finished with 1,000 points over that time. The skills Mitchell learned playing basketball can easily be seen when he is on the gridiron allowing him to attack the field differently.

Star on the rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zpxsd_0fPjlGPP00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell was quiet in his freshman season but during his sophomore and junior seasons he was emerging as one of the top tight ends catching 47 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns while leading the team in his third year with four. He was able to take the top off and get into the second and third levels turning in a 71.2% first/touchdown rate. Walking into his senior year, he looked primed to be one of the tight ends in 2021.

Dealt a bad hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdePg_0fPjlGPP00
Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Reed Blankenship (12) attempts to tackle Virginia Tech Hokies right end James Mitchell (82) at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

As a star on the rise, the ceiling could not be higher for the uber-athletic Hokie tight end, but two games into the 2021 season, he tore his ACL, robbing him of his senior season. For a player who many had high expectations as an offensive player for Virginia Tech and emerged as a top tight end in the draft went into shambles. Since his injury happened early in the season, he has had time to recover, and he said he should be ready for training camp.

The Governor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBsgl_0fPjlGPP00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone loves a good nickname, and Mitchell is walking into Detroit with one that demands respect. He was given the nickname “The Governor ” at Virginia Tech. He talks about how he got his nickname below.

