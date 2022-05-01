ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

3 Reasons the Dallas Stars Made the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sam Nestler
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by earning one point against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Then, after a shocking night that featured a Stars win in an ‘Emergency Backup Goalie’ situation and a four-goal comeback from the same Coyotes against Nashville, the...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Saros to miss first two games for Predators in series against Avalanche

Goalie has lower-body injury; Rittich, Ingram remaining options for Nashville. Juuse Saros will not play for the Nashville Predators in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Saros, the Predators' No. 1 goalie, missed the final two games...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Arizona Coyotes & Assistant Coach Phil Housley Agree to Part Ways

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes and Assistant Coach Phil Housley have mutually agreed to part ways. Housley is in the final year of his three-year contract. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Phil for everything he...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Jack Eichel
The Hockey Writers

Did the Red Wings Improve in 2021-22?

Over the weekend, the Detroit Red Wings parted ways with coach Jeff Blashill. Not enough was accomplished during the 2021-22 season to warrant bringing back Blashill for another season. That said, the Red Wings are a better team than a year ago. Digging into the data can help us determine...
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in playoff series opener

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Even a nine-year NHL veteran like Antti Raanta couldn't help but feel anxious before his first playoff start. “Obviously a little butterflies here and there,” Raanta said. The good news for the Carolina Hurricanes was no one could tell, not with how...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft Guide

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
NHL
NHL

'This is why you play hockey': Stars excited to get playoffs started

CALGARY, Alberta -- On the eve of Game 1 of their first round series against the Calgary Flames, the Stars got in a brisk 40-minute practice at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was a full team practice, as key veterans Vladislav Namestnikov and John Klingberg joined the team on the ice. Both...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Game 1 Preview

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will play Game 1 tonight in a best-of-seven series that many feel has the potential to go the distance. During the regular season, the Blues (49-22-11) had the Wild’s (53-22-7) number in all three of their games against one another. Averaging 5.33 goals scored per game against Minnesota this season, the Blues are ready to flex their offensive abilities once more to tame the Wild and contend for their second Stanley Cup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Incredible Comeback, Gaudreau’s 40th & More

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs Game 1 Victory vs. Lightning – 5/2/22

What a way to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Toronto Maple Leafs came out with a statement game for their opening act against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was borderline violent at times and full of absolute speed and skill at others, as many stories played out throughout the entertaining 60 minutes of hockey. Let’s dive into my three takeaways from what Leafs Nation is hoping is just the first of 16 wins en route to a Stanley Cup:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Puljujarvi Can Silence Critics With Big Playoff Performance

There are a few things that fans of the Edmonton Oilers and their mainstream media can agree on, such as Jay Woodcroft taking over as head coach turning the Oilers’ season around, who the best player on the team is, and that Rogers Place is loud, lively, and rambunctious come playoff time. Yet, one thing they seem to not be able to agree on is Jesse Puljujarvi’s contributions and effectiveness on the team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Playoff Series Preview: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames

The postseason returns to Dallas as the Stars take on the Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Western Conference first-round matchup. Stars vs Flames: How They Got Here. The Calgary Flames finished the regular season...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy