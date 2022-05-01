ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins’ Ullmark Deserves to Start Game 1 in the Playoffs

By Scott Roche
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a second-round elimination by New York Islanders in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, veteran goalie Tuukka Rask was going to be a free agent and in his final media availability, he announced that he was going to have offseason hip surgery that would sideline him until January or February in...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Greenway, Foligno, Middleton & More

This will be the final regular-season Wild Check-In as the Minnesota Wild took down the Colorado Avalanche in their last game before the postseason. They had three games to close out the week as they faced the Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, and the Avalanche. They had an off night against the Coyotes but it was the only loss of the week, and they bounced back quickly.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Game 1 Loss to the Kings

There is worry anew in Oil Country after the Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series at Rogers Place on Monday (May 2). Fans were left smacking their foreheads in disbelief after an awful giveaway by Edmonton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Predators without Saros for 1st 2 games of series with Avs

DENVER (AP) — All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros of Nashville will miss the first two games of the first-round series with Colorado due to a left leg injury. Saros was ruled out Monday by Predators coach John Hynes, who said a decision hasn't been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the playoffs for the third season in a row and expected to do much better than a first round sweep. They have one win in their past eight playoff games, ever since they made it to game seven of the second round in 2017.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Dallas Stars Made the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by earning one point against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Then, after a shocking night that featured a Stars win in an ‘Emergency Backup Goalie’ situation and a four-goal comeback from the same Coyotes against Nashville, the Stars found themselves in the 7th seed preparing to take on the Calgary Flames.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Don Sweeney
NBC Sports

Hurricanes' elite goalie, Frederik Andersen, won't start Game 1 vs. Bruins

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their best and most important players when the puck drops for Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that Frederik Andersen skated Sunday, but that the veteran goaltender won't...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Announce Injury Diagnosis For Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics can’t afford to lose Marcus Smart against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart, the NBA’s first Defensive Player of the Year at the guard position since Gary Payton, left Game 1 of the second round series against Milwaukee with an apparent injury. The former Oklahoma State star...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Playoff Game Day: 5/3/22 Game 1 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars begin their playoff journey in Game 1 against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night from Alberta. Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson have continued to silence the doubters in just their second season in the NHL. The 22-year-old Robertson became just the fourth Stars player since moving to Dallas to tally 40 goals in a season. Serving as a massive part of the dominant top line for the Stars, Robertson led the team in goals (41) and continued to get better as the season went along. The 2021 Calder Trophy finalist has shown up over and over when the spotlight and pressure got the biggest.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Game 1 Win Was Keefe’s Best Coaching Performance

Wow. There is so much to unravel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. As Maple Leafs’ fans, was this not the best game we have seen this group play? Sure, they’ve had dominant performances before, but they were all in the regular season, not in the playoffs against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Toronto Maple Leafs
The Hockey Writers

NHL Betting: Stars vs Flames First Round Game 1 – 05/03/2022

The Calgary Flames are back in the playoffs after missing last season and are looking to get past the first round for the first time since 2015. Calgary’s opponent is the scrappy Dallas Stars, who made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final just two seasons ago. This betting guide will deliver some value picks for betting on the first game of the series, as well as some favorable picks for betting on the overall series.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Should the Montreal Canadiens Retire Carey Price’s Number?

Montreal Canadiens fans may have seen the last of Carey Price in a Habs uniform. After missing several months due to a knee injury, he returned to play four games in eight nights. Then, he needed to take time off to see his specialist, missing two games before returning to play in the 2021-22 season finale against the Florida Panthers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Lightning Will 3-Peat as Cup Champions

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a rare opportunity for a historic feat. Should they make a run through the playoffs and complete the championship three-peat, they would be the first NHL franchise since the New York Islanders dynasty of 40 years ago to win the Cup three straight years. It is a daunting challenge to make their way through the deep Eastern Conference, and then knock off the Western Conference winner, but the Lightning are a team that has the capacity to do just that, and there are three main reasons why it can be done.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Lightning Players Who Need to Produce in the 2022 Playoffs

After securing their playoff berth and the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning are starting the quest for their third consecutive Stanley Cup. However, many questions will need to be answered if they are going to navigate their way through a very balanced Eastern Conference, starting with a playoff series that begins on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three players that must contribute in order to give the Lightning the best opportunity to make that deep run into the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Oilers & Kings’ Storied Playoff History

There was a time when it seemed like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings were destined to meet every spring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. From 1982 to 1992, the two faced off in seven postseason series, and that includes playing each other every year between 1989 to 1992.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft Guide

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Game 1 Preview

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will play Game 1 tonight in a best-of-seven series that many feel has the potential to go the distance. During the regular season, the Blues (49-22-11) had the Wild’s (53-22-7) number in all three of their games against one another. Averaging 5.33 goals scored per game against Minnesota this season, the Blues are ready to flex their offensive abilities once more to tame the Wild and contend for their second Stanley Cup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy